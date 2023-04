29 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Nikita Simonov won gold for the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team. He became the best in the rings.

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

The athlete became the best in ring exercises, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation informs.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held in Cairo on April 27-30.