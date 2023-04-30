Mirzoyan and Bayramov to hold talks in Washington

30 Apr. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had telephone talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, reminding the Armenian leader that Washington considered direct dialogue between Baku and Yerevan the only way to achieve peace in the South Caucasus, the press service of the State Department reported.

"Secretary of State, Blinken, emphasized the importance of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and also assured him of continued support from the USA. The Secretary of State stressed that direct dialogue and diplomacy were the only way to lasting peace in the South Caucasus", the US diplomatic mission informed, RIA Novosti reported.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov are expected to come to Washington today. There they will hold another round of discussions on a draft peace agreement between the two countries.