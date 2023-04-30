Prema Racing pilot becomes winner of "Formula 2" main race in Baku

30 Apr. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The pilot of the Prema Racing team Oliver Birman became the winner of today's race of Formula 2.

Enzo Fittipaldi of Rodin Carlin finished second in the main race, while Theo Purscher of Art Grand Prix finished third, Trend reports.

There were also accidents: in the main race, the car of Brad Benavides from the PHM Racing team crashed into a safety barrier.

Earlier, Oliver Berman took first place in the qualifying race of the Formula 2 teams. In the 30-minute race, Enzo Fittipaldi, Rodin Carlin team member, finished second and ART Grand Prix driver Theo Purcher finished third.

On the second day of racing, April 29, short sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place.