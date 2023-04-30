Türkiye bans FlyOne Armenia flights over territory of country

30 Apr. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has canceled the permission issued to the Armenian airline FlyOne Armenia to use Turkish airspace when operating flights to Europe, Aram Ananyan, head of the board of the company, said.

The Turkish aviation authorities canceled the permission previously issued to FlyOne Armenia to operate flights to Europe through Turkish airspace, RIA Novosti quotes Ananyan.

The decision was taken without prior notice, as a result of which the airline's Paris-Yerevan flight landed in Chisinau, but last night it landed at Yerevan's Zvartnots airport.

"We are doing everything to ensure that the airline's passengers plans will stay the same",

Ananyan said.

Let us remind you that FlyOne Armenia is a subsidiary of the Moldovan low-cost airline FlyOne. It was founded in 2021.