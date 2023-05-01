Ding Liren becomes world chess champion

1 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ding Liren has become China's first men's world chess champion, after defeating Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Ding won a rapid-play tiebreaker after 14 first-stage games at the World Chess Championship in Astana. He succeeds Norway's Magnus Carlsen, the five-time champion who said he was "not motivated" to defend his title.

Ding's victory makes him the 17th winner of the world chess tournament, while Nepomniachtchi, who had previously made a grand final, fell at the final hurdle for a second time.

The opening 14 games were played over three weeks. Ding and Nepomniachtchi each won three, with eight draws. For the tiebreaker, each player had only 25 minutes to make their moves, plus an additional 10 seconds for each move played. Ding clinched victory in winning the fourth quick-fire game.

The 2m euro prize money will be split 55-45 between the two players.

Ding was able to compete against Nepomniachtchi due to Carlsen's abstention. Ding had finished second at the Candidates Tournament, which players must win to challenge the world champion.

No Chinese player had ever previously won the World Chess Championship, in which both men and women can compete.