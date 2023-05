1 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said that in the near future there will be important news about the discovery of new oil reserves in the country.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Türkiye discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in a southeastern mountain, valued at approximately $12 billion.

"We discovered 150 million barrels of net oil reserves in Gabar Mountain. It is one of the top 10 onshore discoveries in 2022," he said.