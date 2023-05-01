Senior police officer killed in Iran's Saravan

1 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A senior police officer was killed by unidentified assailants in southeastern Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province on Sunday, in the latest incident of targeted attacks on law enforcement officials in the restive province.

Colonel Alireza Shahraki, who headed the police's criminal investigation department in Saravan County of the border province, was shot at multiple times in his car, reports said.

The slain police officer's wife, who was critically injured in the attack, also succumbed to her injuries hours later at a hospital, state media reported.

The armed assailants fled the scene after the incident. Judiciary officials in the province have ordered an investigation into the fatal attack and arrest of perpetrators.