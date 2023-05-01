Russia celebrating Spring and Labor Day

1 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, on May 1, Russia is celebrating the Spring and Labor Day.

The Day of International Solidarity of Workers was established by the Congress of The Second International (Paris, July 14-21, 1889) in memory of the workers' protest in Chicago on May 1, 1886, when people demanded an 8-hour working day.

In Soviet times May 1 was celebrated in Russia as International Workers' Day and saw massive Communist Party rallies. In 1992, the name was changed to Spring and Labor Day but it still remains a national holiday. Currently, in Russia, it is celebrated as the Holiday of Spring and Labor.