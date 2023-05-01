Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day

1 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan celebrates the People’s Unity Day today, on May 1. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the People's Unity Day.

"National unity is our invaluable wealth, the solid foundation of our statehood. Kazakh land has become home to representatives of different ethnic groups. Today, all our citizens feel a sense of belonging to a shared past, present, and future, and we share values and ideals. We all belong to one large family, one Kazakh nation," he stressed.

According to Tokayev, the country's steady progress depends on the success of our reforms. Only through our unshakeable unity will we achieve our ambitious goal, the head of state said.

"Popular wisdom says, "The advent of happiness lies in consent." This ancestral covenant is one of the main priorities in constructing Just Kazakhstan. We shall consistently build a harmonious society based on equality and justice," he noted.