Armenia left without Russian gas for four days

1 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia temporarily halted gas supplies to Armenia on Monday for four days to conduct planned maintenance on a major gas pipeline, Gazprom Armenia said.

In a statement, Gazprom Armenia - a subsidiary of Russia's gas giant Gazprom - said it was temporarily suspending gas exports from 8 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Monday May 1 until 8 p.m. (16:00 GMT) on Thursday May 4.

It said maintenance work was being carried out on a section of the 'North Caucasus-Transcaucasia' gas pipeline in Russia's Stavropol region and that it would use reserves to continue supplying gas to consumers in Armenia.

Gazprom Armenia (100% subsidiary of Gazprom) is the operator of the gas supply and distribution network in Armenia.