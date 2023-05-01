Azerbaijan to take part in African Weightlifting Championship for first time

1 May. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Athletes from Azerbaijan will travel to Tunisia in May. The African Weightlifting Championship will be held there

Weightlifters will participate in the African championship instead of the missed European championship. Let us remind you that European weightlifters competed in Yerevan, the Azerbaijani team arrived at the championship, but could not take part in it due to a provocation with a burning flag.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) condemned the desecration of the Azerbaijani flag in Yerevan, expressed solidarity with the Azerbaijani team and suggested sending athletes to the championship in Africa. Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AAAF) accepted the invitation. African competitions provide an opportunity to obtain a license for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Weightlifters will show their achievements in Tunisia from 11 to 20 May.

The African Weightlifting Championship has been held since 1979.