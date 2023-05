1 May. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leaders of the District Youth Group were arrested in the Iranian city of Babolser, located in the north of the country. The local press writes about this with reference to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of the city.

According to Mostafa Bazvand, the special forces of the IRGC managed to uncover and liquidate the agent network, which was connected with the "People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran".

He stressed that the members of the group were recruiting young people.