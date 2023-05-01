Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia hold talks in suburbs of Washington

1 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have started in the USA. They are held in the suburbs of the American capital with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Before the start of the trilateral meeting, the US Secretary of State spoke separately with Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan.

The central topic of the conversation with the Armenian minister was the settlement between Yerevan and Baku, as well as the situation in the Lachin corridor.

The details of negotiations with the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry are not reported at the moment.