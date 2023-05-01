Heads of National Security Councils of Iran and India discuss cooperation in economy

1 May. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Talks were held between the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India. Iranian media write about this on Monday.

The main topic of the conversation was the relations of the two countries in the economic and financial spheres.

Ali Shamkhani stressed that all conditions had been created for strengthening ties in energy, transport, banking and technology.

In turn, Ajit Doval focused on the fact that India was ready to engage in dialogue more often to eliminate current problems. He also named the port of Chabahar in Iran India's gateway to comprehensive cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

The official also noted that the launch of the rial-rupee mechanism should play a key role in promoting the common goals of the two countries in the economy.