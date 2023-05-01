Polling stations for Turkish citizens open in Russia

1 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are several polling stations in Russia, where Turkish citizens can come and vote in the general elections. This was reported at the Turkish Embassy in Moscow.

Where can you vote?

The polling stations started working in four cities last Saturday. They will be open until the evening of May 7. During this time, Turkish citizens will have the opportunity to cast their votes in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Novorossiysk. In the capital, the voting takes place at the embassy of the republic, and in other cities Turkish citizens can vote at the Consulate General.

How many Turkish citizens will be able to vote?

The diplomatic mission stressed that at the moment 3,416,098 voters are registered abroad. In Russia, 14,357 people will be able to vote.

Let us remind you that Turkish general elections will be held on May 14. On this day, the inhabitants of the republic will elect the president and parliament. Initially, the elections were scheduled to take place on June 18, but they were rescheduled to an earlier date.