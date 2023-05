2 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar-to-ruble rate fell by 10 kopecks to the closure of previous trading and amounted to 80.15 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

There were no deals at the euro exchange rate at the beginning of trading.

In turn, the yuan lost 0.3 kopecks amounted to 11.583 rubles.