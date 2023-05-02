Georgia's tourism revenue doubles

2 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s revenue from tourism exceeded $795 million in the first quarter of 2023, marking a 102% increase year-on-year and a 37.5% increase compared to the same period of pre-pandemic 2019, the Georgian National Tourism Administration said.

Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said visitors from European and Gulf countries had made a “special contribution” to the increase in income from tourism.

Figures showed the revenue increased by 64.7% from visitors travelling from European Union countries, by 136.1% for those visiting from Turkey, and by 73.2% for travellers from Israel.

In other figures, the number of arrivals of international travellers in Georgia equalled 1,208,462 in the first quarter of 2023, marking a 109.6% increase year-on-year.

In the reporting period, 845,332 tourist-type visits were made in Georgia, which is 83.8% more compared to the same quarter of 2022.