2 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in the U.S. on Monday with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

During the talks, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the issues of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

In addition, security issues in the South Caucasus were touched upon.

Earlier it was reported that on the eve of the talks, Blinken held separate meetings with the heads of the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia.