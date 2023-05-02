Georgia ready to share its experience of successful reforms

2 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Development of global partnership was discussed on Monday in a meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and permanent representatives of select country members at the United Nations.

The meeting, the latest in a recent series hosted by the Georgian Government at the UN, reviewed the dynamics of existing cooperation between the countries and the importance of strengthening cooperation based on common interests, the Georgian Government Administration said.

Garibashvili noted development of global partnership was “one of the priorities” of his Government, while the officials also discussed the progress achieved by the Georgian Government in implementing “efficient” reforms.

Interest in sharing the experience of “successful and internationally recognised Georgian reforms” was also noted at the discussion.

Monday’s discussion involved permanent representatives of Benin, Comoros, Congo, the Dominican Republic, Libya and Saint Lucia.