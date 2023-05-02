Fire breaks out at gas processing plant in Kazakhstan

2 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire broke out at the Zhanazhol gas condensate field in Aktobe region in western Kazakhstan, the local administration reported.

A fire on the territory of a gas processing plant at the Zhanazhol field was reported on the afternoon of May 1. A plant for producing light hydrocarbons caught fire. 52 rescuers and nine pieces of equipment took part in extinguishing the fire.

"Four workers who received burns were urgently hospitalized in the central hospital of Temir district. The condition of the injured is stable," the administration added.

The fire was extinguished after 15 hours on May 2 at 6:20 am (local time), the regional governor's press service said.