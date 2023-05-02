Azerbaijan`s State Security Service employees climb to "Heydar Peak"

2 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A group of employees of the State Security Service organized another climbing to the "Heydar Peak" located at an altitude of 3751 meters above sea level. The event was held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Despite the difficult terrain and severe climate, the participants reached the place on time, and paid tribute to the National Leader.

They raised the National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan, placed a poster with the name and emblem of the State Security Service, as well as a commemorative stone plaque made of a piece of rock taken from the natural deposits in the liberated territories and depicting the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev on the top.