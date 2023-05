2 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkmenistan will prepare a roadmap for cooperation with the United States for 2023-2024 in order to activate the partnership of the two states and a framework plan for organizing visits of various levels between the two countries.

The relevant proposals were made by Turkmenistan's foreign minister Rashid Meredov during a video conference on May 1 and approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.