Putin congratulates Uzbekistan on holding referendum

2 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the success of the constitutional referendum held in the country, the Kremlin said in a statement, published on the Kremlin's website.

"The outcomes of the nationwide voting fully confirm broad-ranging support for your course toward strengthening state institutions, protecting citizens' rights, and ensuring the country's sustainable socioeconomic development," Putin said.

"We assume that constitutional transformations in Uzbekistan would help advance strategic partnership and allied relations between our states," he said.

Putin also wished Mirziyoyev new successes in his state activities.

The referendum on the draft legislation on the new constitution of Uzbekistan took place on Sunday. Over 19.7 mln Uzbek citizens out of the 36.2 mln population were able to vote in the referendum. The latest updates put voter turnout at 84.5%, or 16,667,097 people, including 611,320 who took part in early voting.