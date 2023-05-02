Yerevan: Bayramov and Mirzoyan to meet in Russia as well

2 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The oreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Moscow, as arranged, an MP of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, Arman Yeghoyan, said.

"There is a preliminary agreement, and according to that agreement, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held in Moscow as well," he said.

According to Yeghoyan, this does not prevent the fact that the FMs’ meeting is currently taking place in the U.S. Armenia and Azerbaijan are negotiating a document titled "Agreement on the Normalization of Relations," he said.

Earlier, official representative of the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova said that an agreement was reached for a Moscow meeting between the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan. But there is still no clarity yet on the timeframe of this meeting that is expected in the Russian capital.