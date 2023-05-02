Russia to attract private investment to "North-South" project

2 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the country's government and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs to start attracting private investors to build the North-South transport corridor, the Kremlin's website reported.

This item is listed in the list of the Russian President's instructions. The matter was put in the hands of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chairman of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin.

The head of state demanded that measures be taken to attract funds for the implementation of the corridor construction projects.

In addition, by June 1 Putin expects the proposals that will stimulate the involvement of employers in the system of employers' associations.