Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to launch car plant in Hajigabul

2 May. 17:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will launch a car production plant. It will appear on the territory of Azerbaijan, in the Hajigabul industrial district.

The plant, which will be built 100 km from Baku, will create 1,200 jobs. The opening is scheduled for May 2025. The enterprise will produce 30,000 vehicles annually.

The car plant will use advanced imported technologies, including those from China, Korea, the USA, and Italy. Investments in the project will amount to 88 million manats.

It is planned to produce Chevrolet cars in Hajigabul, Cobalt, Tracker, Malibu, Equinox models will be assembled at the plant.