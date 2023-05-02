Representative office of Dagestan in Baku given executive authority status

2 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, has given the republic's representative office in Baku the status of an executive authority, the press service of Sergey Melikov's Administartion reports.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is responsible for formalizing the regulation and resolving financial and organizational issues within 6 months.

According to the signed document, Melikov also liquidated the representative office of Dagestan in the Stavropol Territory. The functions of the former body were taken over by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Policy of the region.

It should be added that the representative office of Dagestan in Baku has been operating since 1996. It is currently headed by Marat Askenderov.