Astrakhan educational institutions honor memory of Heydar Aliyev

2 May. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The musical and literary evening "Remembering Heydar Aliyev", dedicated to the centenary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, was held at secondary school №11 named after Heydar Aliyev, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Relations of the Astrakhan region reports.

Literary works about Azerbaijan and Heydar Aliyev were performed during this event. Besides, a video fragment of an interview with the participation of Heydar Aliyev, taken in 1996, was shown to the audience. Then a film about the national leader "The Great Son of Azerbaijan" was shown, filmed by students of secondary school №1 in the city of Khirdalan, Absheron region.

Another event was held at the Caspian Institute of Sea and River Transport named after General Admiral Apraksin within the framework of the centennial anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. The concert was held with the participation of dance ensembles "Tantana" and "Legends of the Caucasus", as well as a cadet of the institute Vadim Shurmanov.

Further, awards were presented to cadets who distinguished themselves in youth policy and public volunteer activities.