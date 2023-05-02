New oil field discovered in Turkish mountains

2 May. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new oil field has been discovered in the mountains of southeastern Türkiye. This was announced by the President of the Republic during his visit to Konya.

Speaking at an election rally, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the field was discovered near the city of Cizre, and its productivity was about 100,000 barrels per day.

He also stressed that the found oil reserves were estimated at tens of billions of dollars.

In addition to this, the head of the Turkish state focused on the fact that the field was named after Aybuke Yalchyn. That was the name of a teacher who was killed six years ago by members of the PKK (banned in Türkiye).