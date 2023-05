3 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate declined by 27 kopecks from Tuesday’s close, selling at 79.35 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on Wednesday.

The euro lost 43 kopecks, reaching 87.34 rubles.

In turn, the yuan rate remained practically unchanged at 11.501 rubles (+0.5 kopecks).