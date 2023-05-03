Erdogan: Türkiye to be able to supply oil to other countries

3 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkiye has discovered new oil fields in its southeastern part, with estimated daily production reaching 100,000 barrels, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We have discovered an oil field in Mount Gabar near the city of Cizre with a productivity rate reaching some 100,000 barrels a day. We have already started to supply high-quality oil to a refinery," Erdogan said.

The estimated worth of oil reserves in the discovered field reaches "tens of billions" of dollars, according to the president.

“Türkiye will no longer be a country which needs energy imports. We will become a state capable of supplying energy resources,” he proclaimed. According to the Turkish leader, crude from the new field is already flowing to oil refineries.