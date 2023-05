3 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

German sportswear giant Adidas could transfer its business in Russia to a foreign investor, Kommersant reported, citing sources.

The move would mean reopening about a hundred stores in Russia, the news outlet said.

Adidas suspended operations in Russia and closed retail outlets and online stores in March 2022, following the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The German giant announced in October that it had decided to permanently wind down its business in the country.