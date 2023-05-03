Israeli FM meets with EU colleague

3 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held a meeting in Brussels. They agreed to open a new page in Israel-EU relations and hold an Israel-EU association meeting by the end of the year, with Jerusalem being considered as the host.

In a statement issued by the EU after the first face-to-face meeting between Borrell and Cohen, the commitment to a two-state solution was reaffirmed and the importance of respecting the status quo of the Holy sites was repeated.

The statement noted that the two discussed regional issues as well as EU-Israel relations and that Borrell emphasized the strength of cooperation between the EU and Israel.