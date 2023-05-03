Türkiye closes its airspace for Armenia due to provocations

3 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to a third destination in response to provocations against Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"We have closed the airspace for Armenian airlines flying to third countries. We will let aircraft into our country if necessary, but we will not allow the flights of airliners and private jets through our airspace as long as provocations continue. If they do not stop, we will have to take other measures," he said on NTV channel.

Earlier, Turkish aviation authorities cancelled the permission previously granted to the FlyOne Armenia airline to operate flights to Europe through Turkish airspace.