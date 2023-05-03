Almost 200 people and 5 fire trains extinguish fire at Taman oil depot

3 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An oil storage reservoir in the Volna settlement caught fire in the early hours on Wednesday. The fire was designated with the highest alarm category of severity, but there is no threat to the nearby settlement itself. Firefighting activities involve almost 190 personnel and five fire trains.

"A tank containing 20,000 cubic meters [of oil products] is on fire at the TamanNefteGaz company’s premises. The blaze has been categorized as the highest four-alarm fire," an emergency source said.

According to the source, the area of the fire is almost 1,250 square meters. "Firefighters are continuing to extinguish the fire. There are no casualties," the emergency services pointed out.