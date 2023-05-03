Three-party meeting on grain deal to be held in Istanbul

3 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Delegations from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine plan to hold a meeting on the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

On Friday, May 5, the deputy defense ministers of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine plan to meet in Istanbul to discuss the grain deal, the minister noted, stressing that the sides are ready to extend the agreements, the TRT channel reported.

"We want this initiative to be extended without problems," Akar said.

Akar added that the sides also planned to discuss a number of issues regarding the implementation of the grain deal. "These agreements are very important for regional peace and ensuring stability. They are also of great importance for those countries in need [of food]," the defense chief said.