Turkish, Russian, Iranian and Syrian FMs may meet in Moscow

3 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The top diplomats of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran may meet in Moscow on May 10 to discuss the Syrian issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"We have already received an invitation from the Russian side regarding the meeting [on Syria]. As of today, we see that it can take place on May 10 at the [foreign] ministers’ level. The venue is Moscow," Cavusoglu said.

He recalled that earlier "technical meetings at the level of defense and intelligence chiefs" took place.