Dagestan may become tourist mecca for Russians

3 May. 16:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestan will actively develop tourism infrastructure in order to attract tourists from all over Russia to the region, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said today at the Caucasian Investment Exhibition.

Today, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin examined the Dagestan stand at the Caucasian Investment Exhibition held in Stavropol Mineralnye Vody, which was presented to him by the head of the republic, Sergey Melikov, who spoke about various tourism projects in the region.

Infrastructure development is important in order to implement all the planned tourism projects and to attract guests from all over Russia to this region, Mishustin said.

One of the presented projects is the tourist and recreational complex "Inche Marina Caspian" in the Kayakent region. It is a seven-story hotel complex with a lighthouse for 200 rooms, chalet cottages for 60 guests, a fish restaurant, a café, a playground, and a pier for yachts.

The prime minister was also acknowledged with the projects of the Zolotye Peski complex in the Derbent region and the expansion of the Kaspiy sanatorium and resort complex in the village of Manas.

Dagestan’s plans are impressive: in 2025, the construction of the Sardar-Primorsky tourist recreation complex on the shore of the Caspian Sea in the Derbent region will be completed, the reconstruction of the Kpul-yatar sanatorium and the construction of a new hotel are expected to be completed in the Stalsky region. In 2025, the Ecoland tourist and recreational complex will be created in the Khunzakh region of the republic.

Until 2025, a cable car capable of carrying over 500 people per hour, an embankment with a mooring, a park in the Avain microdistrict will be built in Derbent, as well as a road network, a tourist and supporting infrastructure.

The capital does not lag behind: the Azure Coast microdistrict will be built in Makhachkala, and by 2030, a satellite city of the same name with a building area of almost 5 mn sq meters will appear there.