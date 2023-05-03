UN Secretary-General committed to extension of grain deal

3 May. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The grain deal has prospects, and the United Nations knows how to improve it. UN Secretary General António Guterres said that he had already made such an offer to Moscow, Kyiv and Ankara.

The authorities of Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye received the UN proposals to improve the Black Sea grain initiative, and all participants in the grain deal are now studying them, the organization's Secretary General António Guterres said.

"I made a new proposal to expand, improve and extend the Black Sea initiative to the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye. I was informed that the Kremlin is studying the proposal and that there will be a response to my proposal," Guterres said at a press conference in Nairobi.

The UN Secretary General noted that the participants in the grain deal are actively interacting with the UN, adding: "If you ask if I am optimistic, I will answer: I am not optimistic, I am not pessimistic, I am committed."

The deal is good for the world and for the parties concerned, and the UN will do everything in its power to keep this deal extended, Guterres added.