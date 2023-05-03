Iran, Syria extend strategic partnership

3 May. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Iran

Ebrahim Raisi and Bashar al-Assad signed an agreement on a long-term strategic partnership between Damascus and Tehran. The Iranian leader is on an official visit to Syria.

A memorandum on long-term strategic partnership was signed today in Damascus by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived today on a visit to the Arab Republic.

The new agreement refers to the implementation of projects within the framework of the 20-year cooperation plan in the economy and trade.

The leaders of the two countries signed a document on the creation of free trade zones, the development of rail and air communications. The states plan to develop ties in the oil and gas and agricultural sectors.

During the summit, Assad said that the current partnership between Syria and Iran has been tested by time, so the states are building their relations in the interests of the Syrian and Iranian peoples.