Plane makes urgent landing in Sochi due to technical problems

3 May. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An aircraft en route from Istanbul to Moscow made an emergency landing at the Sochi airport. No casualties are reported.

The airliner was heading from Türkiye to Moscow Domodedovo airport.

However, due to technical problems, it was decided to interrupt the flight and land the aircraft in Sochi.

The crew successfully completed the landing. Currently, experts examine the aircraft.

More flights to be performed between Russia and Türkiye

Air communication between Russia and Türkiye continues to develop actively. In late April, the presidents agreed to increase the number of flights between two countries.

According to the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, Turkish Airlines will operate almost 50 additional flights to Russia in the summer every week, so that the total number will reach almost 629. Transportation is carried out on 37 routes.