Azerbaijan, Armenia FMs meet with Biden's adviser

3 May. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan met with Jake Sullivan. During the talks, the parties discussed the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan held talks with US leader's national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

The parties touched upon the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Bayramov said that Baku is interested in establishing security and peace in the South Caucasus, and also noted the importance of agreeing and signing a peace treaty between the countries.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the Armenian side not to interfere in the process of reintegration of Karabakh Armenians, stressing that this is Azerbaijan’s internal issue.

He recalled that Yerevan, having assumed obligations, still has not withdrawn its military from the territories of Azerbaijan, which poses a serious threat to the peace process.

In turn, Sullivan noted that Washington is interested in peace in the South Caucasus and the speedy completion of peace negotiations.