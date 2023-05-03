Karachay-Cherkessia to double farm animal production

3 May. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Karachay-Cherkessia has set the task to significantly increase the production of farm animals in 5-8 years. Currently, the number of goats and sheep in the republic is over a million heads.

Within 5-8 years, Karachay-Cherkessia plans to significantly increase the production of farm animals, the head of the regional Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

According to Anzoraa Botashev, the number of sheep and goats in the region, which currently stands at 1.2 mn heads, will be doubled in 5-8 years. Thus, the production of high quality meat products will be increased.

According to the head of the ministry, the strategy for the development of sheep and goat breeding in the Republic calculated until 2025 will help to achieve this goal. Karachay-Cherkessia also counts on the state subsidies that will help offset part of the costs of production, purchase, and maintenance of livestock breeding.