Caucasus is the most fertile region

3 May. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

During the first two months of this year, the population in the North Caucasus has increased. The leaders are Dagestan and Chechnya. In other districts, a decrease is recorded.

The first two months of 2023 were marked with natural population growth in the regions of the North Caucasus Federal District. In the Caucasus, 7,300 babies were born in January and February. According to Rosstat, it is 4 times more than in the same period of the last year.

The leaders among the republics of the North Caucasus were Dagestan, where an increase in the population amounted to 3,900 people, and Chechnya - 3,600.

In other federal districts, a decrease is recorded, except for separate subjects. Thus, an increase is recorded in the Tyumen region, Tuva, the Altai Republic, and Yakutia.