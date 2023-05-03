Dagestani resident hands over flamethrower

3 May. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another unit of weapons was handed over in Dagestan. A middle-aged man turned in a flamethrower inherited from his father to the police.

An amazing incident took place in Dagestan. A resident of one of the districts voluntarily brought a flamethrower to the police, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic reports.

A 42-year-old man who lives in the Sergokalinsky district decided to get rid of a powerful weapon.

He announced his intention to the police.

The owner of the weapon explained to law enforcement officers that he inherited the RPO-A Shmel from his now deceased father who owned the weapon since 1999.