Makhachev may fight in October

3 May. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: UFC website

Islam Makhachev announced the date of possible next fight. The athlete intends to defend his champion title for the second time in October in Abu Dhabi.

The current UFC lightweight champion from Russia, Islam Makhachev plans to return to the octagon in October.

The American promotion’s fighter says he is going to fight at the UFC tournament in Abu Dhabi, to be held on October 21.

According to the athlete, at present, he has no signed contracts for the upcoming fight. If this happens, then the October fight will be Makhachev's second one in the rank of division champion.

Islam Makhachev, along with two-time Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling Abdulrashid Sadulaev, is taking part in the Caucasian Investment Exhibition-2023 in Mineralnye Vody.