Attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was deliberate, Ilham Aliyev says

Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are at their lowest, thus, it is difficult to predict how they will develop in the future. The attack on the Azerbaijani embassy was deliberate, Ilham Aliyev said.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan has security officers in a number of states, but only in Iran they were not allowed to carry weapons.

"The attack on our embassy was deliberate and organized, aiming of killing our diplomats and their families, as in the same building there was not only our embassy, but also apartments where the families of diplomats lived,”

- Ilham Aliyev said.

The President said that the person who carried out the attack in the building of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission had a Kalashnikov assault rifle, while the security officers had no weapons.

The head of the Azerbaijan Republic recalled that the shooter killed and wounded two men before he was disarmed with bare hands. The police and local security service did not immediately arrive at the site of the attack.

The president reminded that at present, the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran is closed, since the safety and life of the Azerbaijani citizens is the most important issue. According to Aliyev, today, the relations between the two countries are at their lowest, and it is difficult to predict their development in the future.