Iran’s IRGC Navy detains foreign oil tanker

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) confirmed the detention of a Panama-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. Navy said earlier that the Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi was seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy on Wednesday morning while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the U.S. Navy, the ship was headed from Dubai to the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates but the IRGCN forced it to reverse course and head towards Iranian territorial waters off the coast of Bandar Abbas.

