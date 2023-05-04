Russian Foreign Ministry warns EU against imposing sanctions against Russian nuclear sector

4 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union will only make its own condition worse should it impose restrictions on working with Russia in the nuclear sector, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It is obvious for us that Brussels, just as in the situation with gas supplies, would only be cutting off its own nose to spite its face if it were to attempt to impose sanctions on the peaceful use of nuclear power," Zakharova noted.

"In this case, it would not merely be reliable power supplies to European consumers that would be put in jeopardy but also the nuclear safety of an entire range of power generating installations in the countries of the European Union," the diplomat stressed.

She added that it is regrettable that certain circles in the European Union are attempting to politicize this area of energy cooperation with our country as well, while evidently simultaneously clearing the way in the European market for US-based exporters of nuclear fuel and technologies.