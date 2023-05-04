Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to meet in Moscow

4 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new round of peace talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Russia in May, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that the best way how to come to an agreement is direct negotiations between Baku and Yerevan without any mediator and facilitatorss.

Ilham Aliyev stressed the need to continue negotiations to normalize relations, if Yerevan is ready for it.

He informed that the next round of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan shall take place this month in Russia.